Walter Public Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $241.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $221.45 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.85 and a twelve month high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

