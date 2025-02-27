Walter Public Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the period. Veralto accounts for approximately 1.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 246.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,923,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,928,000 after buying an additional 1,009,170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 10.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 53,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veralto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $99.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $85.70 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

