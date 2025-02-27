Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2,128.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WSO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSO opened at $498.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.99. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.06 and a 1 year high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

