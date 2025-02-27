Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WAY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of WAY opened at $42.35 on Monday. Waystar has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 5,652,689 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $218,193,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,327,728 shares in the company, valued at $861,850,300.80. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,691,440. This trade represents a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,189,923 shares of company stock worth $519,588,636 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waystar by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Waystar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waystar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

