Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $250.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.65. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $225.36 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.55.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

