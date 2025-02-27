Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

