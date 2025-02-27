Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2025 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Equinor ASA had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/6/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/21/2025 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/7/2025 – Equinor ASA was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.90 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.80.

1/3/2025 – Equinor ASA was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 46.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

