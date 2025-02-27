Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Up 535.3% in February

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,859,000 shares, a growth of 535.3% from the January 31st total of 5,172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Weimob Price Performance

Shares of WEMXF stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Weimob has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

About Weimob

Weimob Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital commerce and media services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions segments. The Subscription Solutions segment provides cloud-hosted commerce and marketing software as a service products; customized software; customization services; applications developed by third-party vendors on the WOS; and other software related services; as well as ERP solutions, including WeiMall, Smart Retail, Smart Hotel, Heading ERP, and others.

