Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF) Short Interest Up 535.3% in February

Weimob Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,859,000 shares, a growth of 535.3% from the January 31st total of 5,172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Weimob Price Performance
Shares of WEMXF stock remained flat at $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Weimob has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
About Weimob
