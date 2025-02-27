Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1243 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.