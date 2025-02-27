Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on April 1st

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2025

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1243 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

EOD opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.