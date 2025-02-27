Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Price

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Shares of MMSI opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

