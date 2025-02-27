Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Wendy’s stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

