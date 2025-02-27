Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.5 %
KOCT stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile
The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.