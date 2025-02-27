Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.5 %

KOCT stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.