Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.41.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

