Whipplewood Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,466,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312,895 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,016,000 after purchasing an additional 204,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day moving average is $198.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.