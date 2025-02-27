Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.