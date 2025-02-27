Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $674.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $15.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.71%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

