Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.14.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Down 1.6 %

Workday stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $298.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total value of $13,799,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,200. This represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 36.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 12.1% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Workday by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.