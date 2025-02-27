WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 14.8% – Here’s Why

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 656.20 ($8.32). Approximately 45,311,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,224% from the average daily volume of 3,421,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP Stock Down 15.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 775.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WPP

In other WPP news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WPP

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

