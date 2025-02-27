WPP (LON:WPP) Trading Down 15.6% – Here’s What Happened

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) fell 15.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 650 ($8.24). 44,890,617 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average session volume of 3,411,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.77).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.19) to GBX 960 ($12.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 775.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 783.46.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.91), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,914.27). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

