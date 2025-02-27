WT Wealth Management Has $979,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.