WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,828,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA PPA opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $96.25 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38.
About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
