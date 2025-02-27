WT Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $289.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

