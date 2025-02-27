Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 103,921 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

In related news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 16,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $195,165.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,133,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,530,072.38. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,334. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

