Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.
Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA URA opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.
About Global X Uranium ETF
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
