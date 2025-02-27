Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

