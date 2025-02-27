Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for BCE Q1 Earnings

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BCE. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on BCE from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.42.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$33.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.73, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$31.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.9975 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,338.57%.

BCE is both a wireless and internet service provider, offering wireless, broadband, television, and landline phone services in Canada. It is one of the big three national wireless carriers, with its roughly 10 million customers constituting about 30% of the market. It is also the ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrierthe legacy telephone provider) throughout much of the eastern half of Canada, including in the most populous Canadian provincesOntario and Quebec.

