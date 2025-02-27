Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ODFL Earnings

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $218.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.3 %

ODFL stock opened at $175.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 196.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

