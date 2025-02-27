Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) vs. Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Critical Survey

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and Zeo Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $94.35 million 2.23 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.94 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.51

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gauzy and Zeo Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Gauzy currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Zeo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01%

Summary

Gauzy beats Zeo Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

