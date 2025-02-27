Zeo Energy (ZEO) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zeo Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zeo Energy $110.07 million -$3.00 million -1.58 Zeo Energy Competitors $621.51 million -$51.43 million -1.05

Zeo Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zeo Energy. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01% Zeo Energy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Zeo Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeo Energy’s peers have a beta of 6.95, indicating that their average stock price is 595% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zeo Energy peers beat Zeo Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

