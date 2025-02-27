ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.57% from the stock’s current price.
ZimVie Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIMV opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.
