Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Insider Activity

ZM opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.72. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $2,008,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,619.62. The trade was a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $6,958,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,831 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.