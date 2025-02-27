ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Up 7.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.58. 5,627,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 7,143,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

