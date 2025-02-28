60,226 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.4 %

BMY opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

