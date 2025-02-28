6,460 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Fortress Financial Group LLC

Fortress Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Fortress Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000.

IWF stock opened at $387.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

