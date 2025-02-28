Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $43.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

ACHC opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 713.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 97,235 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $14,097,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

