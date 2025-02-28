ACM Research Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,133 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 3,797 call options.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $26.10 on Friday. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $519,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,046. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACM Research by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in ACM Research by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

