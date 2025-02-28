Advisor OS LLC Sells 135 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

PRU opened at $112.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.44 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.69.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

