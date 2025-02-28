A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $320,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,569,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $111.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

