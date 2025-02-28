AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 127,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $525.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $512.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

