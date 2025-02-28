AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,738 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

View Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.