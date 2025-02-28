AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 2.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

