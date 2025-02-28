Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.30), Zacks reports.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Down 19.4 %

Shares of ALDX stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 1,820,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

