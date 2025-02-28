Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Announces Earnings Results

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.30%.
Amadeus IT Group Stock Performance
Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,539. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Amadeus IT Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.3706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Amadeus IT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Amadeus IT Group
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amadeus IT Group
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.