Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 159,851 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,851 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $34,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $89.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.