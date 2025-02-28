Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,557 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.75 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.61.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

