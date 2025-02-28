Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 24,448 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 651,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,448 shares during the quarter. Solventum makes up approximately 1.2% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $43,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 23,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73.

SOLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.86.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

