Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,951 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $61,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

