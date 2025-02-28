ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.36 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY25 guidance to $6.12-6.49 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 378,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $70.81.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $418,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,617,769.72. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,164.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $584,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Leerink Partnrs raised ANI Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

