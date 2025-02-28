Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ares Management by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $167.33 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $125.23 and a 12-month high of $200.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 183.25%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 14,357 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total value of $2,586,557.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,015,834.24. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 115,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total value of $20,599,471.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,259,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,916,778.46. This trade represents a 8.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,571 shares of company stock valued at $39,165,379. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

