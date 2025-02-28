Argyle Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $253.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

